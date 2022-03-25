Kenya: MCK Condemns Attack on Journalists During ODM Function

24 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) is calling for the arrest of those involved in the attack on journalists during an Orange Democratic Movement (MCK) event at Chungwa house.

In a statement, the council's Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo pointed out that Moses Nyamori of the Standard and Luke Awich who works with Radio Africa group were on Thursday singled out and attacked while covering the de-camping of Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku from the Jubilee party.

Omwoyo wondered why the party allowed the orchestration of the violence against the journalists and urged the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter expeditiously.

The ODM Party through its Director of Communications Philip Etale however stated that the party is investigating the incident and those involved will be held to account.

