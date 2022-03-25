Rwandan Envoy Presents Credentials in Bangladesh

The Rwandan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Jacqueline Mukangira, on Wednesday presented her Letters of Credence to Abdul Hamid, the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The ceremony took place at the President's House, Bangabhaban, in Dhaka the Bangladeshi capital.

Mukangira, who is is resident in India, conveyed President Paul Kagame's greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart, who in turn sent his best wishes and congratulated the High Commissioner on her new assignments.

She expressed the honour of representing Rwanda in Bangladesh and recalled that the two countries have enjoyed a good and friendly bilateral cooperation since it was established in 2012.

The envoy assured to strengthen the existing relations between two countries.

Mukangira also indicated that Rwanda has expressed interest in signing various agreements with Bangladesh including the General Cooperation Agreement, Bilateral Air Service Agreement, Bilateral Consultations Framework and MoUs in the sectors Food Processing and Pharmaceuticals.

She further noted that Rwanda looks forward to establishing cooperation with Bangladesh in the fields of Trade and Industry, and Defence and Security.

Before presenting her credentials, Mukangira had met other government officials in the Asian country to discuss bilateral cooperation between Rwanda and Bangladesh.

As Rwanda prepares to host the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the envoy took the opportunity to seek assurance of a high level delegation from Bangladesh, which is also a member country.

Bangladesh is one of the biggest markets in South Asia, known for its developed garments industry and remittances from its citizens working abroad. The two components contribute immensely to its economic growth.

Mukangira is representing Rwanda in five countries which are; India, where she is resident, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal.

Bangladesh was the last of the five countries where she presented her letters of credence.