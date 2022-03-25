Kenya: ODM Promises Action After Embarrassing Assault Incident Targeting 'Unfriendly' Journalists

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has condemned and apologized to the media fraternity for the incident where two journalists were attacked in a political event at Chungwa House.

The journalists -- Moses Nyamori of the Standard and Luke Awich who works with Radio Africa group -- were singled out and attacked while covering an event that saw Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku decamp from Jubilee Party to ODM.

ODM Leader Raila Odinga was present during the political function at the party's headquarters.

"The incident is unfortunate and quite regrettable. We wish to state that the ODM party does not condone any form of harassment on anyone including members of the press. The party is investigating the incident and those involved will be held to account," stated Philip Etale, the communications director for ODM

Etale committed to ensure that the spearheads of the violence will ultimately be brought to book once investigations are concluded.

"The media is our partner in the political journey that we are pursuing. As a party, we shall do everything possible to ensure the safety of media personnel is guaranteed in all our events; both in the field and at the party headquarters," he said.

ODM's statement came even as the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) called for the arrest of those involved in the attack.

In a statement, the council's Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo wondered why the party allowed the orchestration of the violence against the journalists and urged the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter expeditiously.

"Profiling of journalist by leaders and supporters of political parties goes against Article 34 and 35 of the constitution on freedom of media and access to information," he stated.

It is alleged that two journalists were attacked due to a story they reported on the party's nomination that did not augur well with the top officials within the party.

ODM's Head of Security Bernard Kadundo is said to have roughed up Nyamori and physically ejected him from the party headquarters.

The media regulator called on the ODM leader Raila Odinga to take action by condemning the incident and disowning the acts of violence.

"The Media Council of Kenya calls on ODM leadership led by its leader Raila Odinga who was hosting today's event to disown such acts of violence against the media and commit to non-interference in the work of media workers in all its activities hence forth," Omwoyo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the same time, the Kenya Union of Journalist called for speedy investigations into the incident and culprits prosecuted without delay.

"We demand that the hooligans who believe that assaulting journalist is the only way to express the misguided frustration are identified and handed over to the police by the conveners of today's news event immediately," Secretary General Eric Oduor stated.

Oduor pointed out that incase of similar incident as the August 9 political contest heats up, political parties and conveners of the political events will be held culpable.

"As the country prepares for the general elections slated for August 9 politicians must guarantee journalists their safety when they are invited for press conferences and take responsibility when ugly incidents lie todays occur," he said.

A similar incident occurred in 2017 when Citizen TV's Francis Gachuri and NTV's Jane Gatwiri were roughed up at a National Super Alliance event.

The goons had invaded the venue of the meeting seeking out the Citizen TV crew to express their dissatisfaction over the manner the station relayed results from the 290 polling stations during the repeat presidential election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner with over 98 per cent of the votes cast.