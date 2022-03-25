Nigeria: Lagos to Host West Africa's Auto Show

The 2022 edition of the West Africa Automotive Show (WAAS) will be held in Lagos with an attraction of more than 100 exhibitors from Nigeria and around the world to showcase the latest developments and products in auto parts and services.

The event which is billed for May 17 to 19 is expected to draw 3,000 visitors from across western Africa according to a press statement by the organisers.

It said, "It will be Nigeria's largest automotive parts show. While the event will focus on local businesses, there will be a highly international flavour with overseas representation from more than 20 countries. These include India, UK, Ireland, Thailand, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the UAE, Poland, the USA, and Turkey."

It added that the show, which will take place at the Landmark Centre on Victoria Island, is endorsed by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) and the founding partner is Africa's largest auto spare part market - ASPMDA Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association.

"WAAS is organised by BtoB Events, which also runs the highly popular Food and Beverage West Africa show (taking place in June) and Beauty West Africa show (in November)."

It quoted the Managing Director of BtoB Events, Jamie Hill as saying the regional automotive sector came together again to be able to bring the long-anticipated return of the West Africa Automotive Show back to Nigeria, for its first post-pandemic edition.

"Demand for exhibition space has been very high, which reflects the strong desire from the market to get back to business and make up for the lost time. The impact of the pandemic on international trade was huge. So, the exhibition will act as a perfect platform for businesses to find new suppliers from around the world and suppliers to find new customers across the region," it said.