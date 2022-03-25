Nigeria: We Are Confused By Courts' Orders On Ebonyi Gov's Defection - Electoral Commission

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it cannot yet take a stance on the controversy surrounding the court order which sacked Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Chief Kelechi Igwe.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education in Abuja on Thursday.

An Abuja court had ordered Umahi and Igwe's removal over his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling All progressives Congress (APC).

The court held that votes cast in the 2019 election were for the PDP and Umahi could no longer hold office after leaving the party.

"It will be recalled that the commission met on Thursday 17th March on the matter, decided to defer its deliberation on the Ebonyi cases and stepped down the listed memorandum to enable its Legal Services and Clearance Committee to study the new processes served on it in the light of the previously served ones and advise the commission comprehensively.

"Since then, the commission has been served yet more court processes on the same matter, bringing the total to 12.

"The commission deliberated extensively on these cases and decided to further suspend action on the defection of the governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi State and 16 members of the state house of assembly from the PDP to the APC in the light of the conflicting judgements and orders served on it from courts of coordinate jurisdiction," he said.

He said that INEC also considers it prudent to stay action on the conflicting judgements and orders being aware of the pendency of appeals and motions for stay of execution of some of the judgements before various divisions of the Court of Appeal.

On Osun State governorship election, Okoye said that the commission would today publish in its state and local government offices in Osun State the list and personal particulars of candidates of 15 political parties who emerged from valid primaries.