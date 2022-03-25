Nigeria: Master Plan - Nedc to Build, Link Rail Lines Across N/East States

In order to reconstruct, rehabilitate and revitalise the Northeastern states, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has included the vision to build rail lines that link all the six northeastern states in its master plan so as to ease transportation.

According to the overview of the master plan, the rail line is to connect Yola to Gombe via Mubi, Jalingo to Yobe, Maiduguri to the South-South so as to change its narratives in encouraging trade across other states of the country.

This was made known by the NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Goni Alkali during its consultative meeting with the Adamawa State stakeholders on the Northeast Stabilization and Development Master Plan (NESDMP), which was held at Fombina Hotel on Thursday, in Adamawa State.

The MD NEDC who was represented by Professor Umar Bobboi explained that the master plan shall contain programs and schemes that promote and facilitate the physical and socio-economic development of the Northeast zone.