Nigeria: Master Plan - Nedc to Build, Link Rail Lines Across N/East States

25 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Amina Abdullahi

In order to reconstruct, rehabilitate and revitalise the Northeastern states, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has included the vision to build rail lines that link all the six northeastern states in its master plan so as to ease transportation.

According to the overview of the master plan, the rail line is to connect Yola to Gombe via Mubi, Jalingo to Yobe, Maiduguri to the South-South so as to change its narratives in encouraging trade across other states of the country.

This was made known by the NEDC Managing Director, Mohammed Goni Alkali during its consultative meeting with the Adamawa State stakeholders on the Northeast Stabilization and Development Master Plan (NESDMP), which was held at Fombina Hotel on Thursday, in Adamawa State.

The MD NEDC who was represented by Professor Umar Bobboi explained that the master plan shall contain programs and schemes that promote and facilitate the physical and socio-economic development of the Northeast zone.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X