Nigeria: Keep Your Eyes On the Ball to Retain Power - Buhari to Ruling Party Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to channel their energies into improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming elections.

The president gave the advice on Thursday while receiving APC National Assembly leadership at the state house, Abuja, led by the Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

President Buhari, who reminded members of the proximity of the election dates set by INEC, also admonished that positions should be harmonised with a bigger picture of winning elections and providing good governance.

He also urged them to avoid squabbling that easily distracted and created disharmony.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said, "As you all know, the national convention of our party, which we have committed to, is holding on March 26, 2022. And we cannot afford to do anything that will jeopardise the chances of the party in the 2023 general elections. The limited timeframe of the INEC timetable does not permit us any room for delay or further squabbling. We must, therefore, in the light of this reality consistently keep our eyes on the ball and refuse any distraction.

"A critical segment of our national democratic process is the National Assembly. Being representatives of our people from all over the country, the National Assembly, especially the 9th Assembly, has exhibited commitment to a peaceful democratic process in its conduct and utmost maturity in its relationship with other arms of government. I commend you, the leadership, for this success.

"Distinguished senators and honourable members, we have an obligation to conduct the upcoming convention in a manner that not only fortifies the unity of our party, but also improves the prospects of our electoral fortunes in the 2023 general elections. You have an important role to play in ensuring that this happens."

President Buhari told the lawmakers that a zoning template was produced and adopted by the party after wide consultations in order to ensure that the leadership was reflective of the diversity in unity while representing various dynamic interests, saying that "It is imperative that we adhere to that template."