Ghana: ASASCO 1991 Year Group Donates to Alma Mater

Asamankese — The 1991 year group of the Asamankese Senior High School (ASASCO) has donated 120 mono desks worth GH₵12,500 to the school in the Eastern Region yesterday.

The donation, the first of its kind from the group followed an appeal from the management of the school to help promote teaching and learning.

The president of the alumni group, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Akrofi Ansah who made the donation on behalf of its members appealed to government through the Ministry of Education to assist the school complete its abandoned projects which had been left for years including classroom blocks and dormitories and infirmary.

DSP Ansah stated the donation was to give back to the school after 30 years of completion to support the management of the school in promoting academics.

He urged the management of the school to maintain the desks to give them longer lifespan.

The president commended the teachers of the schools for their dedication to promote education delivery in the country.

DSP Ansah who is also the Dansoman District Police Commander urged the students to shun bad companies and concentrate on their books.

"As students your books must be your priority at all times, avoid bad friends, abide by the rules and regulations of the school and stay away from trouble and drugs"he added.

He assured them of the group's continuous support to the school to achieve its goals.

"As a group we would continue to support the school to achieve the purpose for which it was established,"he added.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Benjamin Okai Sakyi who received the desks on behalf of the school commended the members of the group for the kind gesture and assured that they would be used for its intended purpose.

Mr Sakyi assured the members of the group that the desks would be maintained for future generations.

He appealed to corporate organisations, philanthropists especially alumni group of ASASCO to support them in its developmental agenda.