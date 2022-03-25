Ghana: G/A Council of ICU Visits National Leadership

The General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) Ghana, Mr Morgan Ayawine, has called on its members to work hard in unity and transparency to promote the Union.

"The future of the Union is bright, we all need to work hard in unity, serve the people in transparency and honesty to succeed," he added.

Mr Ayawine made these remarks when members of the Accra Regional Council of the ICU paid a working visit to the leadership of the Union at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) House in Accra yesterday.

The meeting was to afford the Council the opportunity to officially welcome newly elected leadership of the ICU-Ghana on their assumption into office and affirm their support to them in the discharge of their duties.

It was also to discuss the future of the Union.

The members of the Council were Mrs Belinda Cochrane, the Accra Regional Council Chairperson, Mr William Ashalley, the Vice Chairman, Mrs Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi, Accra Women's Chairperson, Mr Ernest Otu Addo and Mr Samuel Ako, the incoming and outgoing Accra Regional Officers respectively.

Also in attendance were Mr Emmanuel Benimah, the Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, and Mr Samuel Ananga, the Deputy General Secretary of Administration and Finance of ICU, Ghana.

He commended the Council members for their continues support to the leadership in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Ayawine said the work of the Council in ICU was crucial and assured of the leadership's continuous effort to support the region accomplish its goals by resourcing them.

"To succeed as a Union, there must be a good council to support the leadership in the discharge of their work," he stressed.

The General Secretary assured of the union's determination in promoting workers' rights in the country, adding that ensuring workers' rights was key in increasing productivity and industrial harmony in the country.

On behalf of the Council, Mrs Cochrane commended the leadership of the ICU for their elevation and their work done so far.

She assured them of the Council's support to help them accomplish their goals.