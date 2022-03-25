Nigeria: Court Postpones Judgement On Cross River Governor Ayade's Defection

PREMIUM TIMES' check on Mr Taiwo's cause list, the list of the day's scheduled cases, showed that the judgement on the defection of Governor Ayade of Cross River State from PDP to APC has been shifted to April 6.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed its judgement on a suit seeking to have the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, sacked from office.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had sued Mr Ayade and 20 state legislators over their defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in May 2021.

Last Monday, March 21, the judge, Taiwo Taiwo, sacked the Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker and 17 of his colleagues alongside two members of the House of Representatives for defecting to the APC, when "there (were) no justifiable reasons" for their action.

The judgement on Mr Ayade's defection was slated for Friday, March 25, triggering uncertainties as to the fate of the governor, after another federal judge, Inyang Ekwo, about two weeks ago, sacked the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi for ditching the PDP for the APC.

PREMIUM TIMES' check on Mr Taiwo's cause list, the list of the day's scheduled cases, showed that the judgement has been shifted to April 6.

"We were only informed of the postponement of judgement on Governor Ayade's defection suit on Thursday afternoon," a lawyer to one of the parties in the suit told our correspondent on Friday.

The lawyer, who asked not to be named because he was not given the authority, to talk to the press about the matter added, "I had called the court registry to find out about the time that the judge would be delivering judgement, only to be told that it had been shifted to April 6," the lawyer told this reporter on Friday morning."

During Monday's proceedings, lawyers and litigants waited for about two hours before Mr Taiwo resumed sitting for the day at about 2:00 p.m.

The judge apologised for not delivering the lawmakers' judgement at noon on Monday as he had promised.

Reason for sacking lawmakers

Mr Taiwo while ruling on the lawmakers defection last Monday, said "the lawmakers wined and dined under the umbrella of the PDP," but ditched the party even when there was no justification for their action.

"The defendants' court documents were contrived and filled with loopholes. The papers are manifestly defective," the judge said while granting all the reliefs sought by the PDP.

In a stern reprimand to elected officials who dump the political parties on whose platforms they rode to power, the judge said, "we cannot continue to sin and pray for grace to abide," referring to a biblical verse.

Mr Taiwo went on to say, "A day must surely come when elected officials, must ask the people who voted for them before defecting to other political parties."