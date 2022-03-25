Ghana: Businessman Granted Bail for Stealing Friend's U.S.$50,000

A businessman, has being granted GHc 150,000 bail with two sureties to be justified by persons living within Accra, for stealing $50,000 belonging to a friend, by a circuit court.

John Hammond, 44, who allegedly sold two cars belonging to his friend, and stole the money, pleaded not guilty to two counts of stealing.

The court presided over by Ms Afia Owusua , adjourned the case to May 10.

Chief Inspector GuliverTenkorang told the court that the complainant, Eric Botchway, resident in the United States of America, shipped two vehicles valued at USD25,000.00 (GHC178,633,17,) and USD25,000.00, respectively to the accused to sell for him.

Prosecution said complainant after shipping the vehicles, sent total cost of duty and clearing charges on the two vehicles to accused and he (accused) cleared the vehicles.

Chief Insp Tenkorang said "Hammond after clearing the vehicles, first sold one of the cars, but failed to account for the proceeds to the complainant," prosecution said.

The court heard that in 2019, accused again sold the second vehicle and failed to give the money to complainant and rather said the vehicles had not been sold.

Chief Insp Tenkorang said that when complainant visited Ghana the same year, he confronted accused after he realised accused had sold the cars.

Prosecution said Hammond pleaded with the complainant to give him some time to refund the money, but did not fufil his promise.

Chief Insp Tenkorang told the court that complainant reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of accused.