Ghana: 1 Killed, 4 Injured, 10 Arrested After Communal Clashes At Tarkwa-Nsuaem

Tarkwa — One person died with four others seriously injured during violent clashes at Bonsaso, in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality of the Western Region,on Wednesday afternoon.

One Alhassan, also known as Allah, who sustained serious injuries and died on arrival at the Tarkwa Government Hospital, had been deposited at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.

Four others, Awal Mohammed, 39, Issah Adama,30, RansfordSarfo, 31 and AlhassanIssaka, 34, had also been admitted at same hospital receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Tarkwa Police have arrested 10 suspects for their alleged involvement in the violent attacks at Bonsaso.

Some reports indicated the clashes followed some skirmishes at an illegal mining site along River Bonsa, the Ghanaian Times gathered.

Others have also suggested that the incident might be connected to long-standing feud between two groups in the Tarkwa- Nsuaem municipality.

The suspects are in custody while the police has stepped up investigations into the matter, the Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia EwurabenaAdiku, told the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

She recalled that, at about 4pm on Wednesday, the Tarkwa police received information that some groups were fighting at the toll booth area at Bonsaso and soa team was dispatched to the scene.

She said, on arrival, the team whisked the injured persons to the hospital for emergency attention at the Tarkwa Government Hospital.

At the scene, DSP Adiku mentioned that, the police team found a Madzapickup with the registration number GN 401-19, with front glass broken, two foreign pistols, three pairs of scissors, two jackknifes and three spent BB cartridges.

A Toyota Corolla salon car with the registration number GN 8700-13 was also found abandoned at WassaAgona.

She told the Ghanaian Times that the items and the vehicles had been impounded to assist the police in their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Bonsa case had generated much interest in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem municipality with some pointing to the security implications.