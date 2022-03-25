Rwanda: Basketball - Inaugural Division 2 League to Get Underway April 1

The inaugural season of the second division basketball league will tip off on April 1, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has announced.

For years, the game of basketball in Rwanda has only had one league - the top division, but this year, Ferwaba decided to launch a lower division championship.

Landry Jabo, the Executive Director at Ferwaba, told this publication that 16 teams are expected to take part in the competition.

"We are finalising paperwork and checking if teams fulfill all the requirements to be part of the second division league. When we are done with the process at the end of the week, we will next announce the fixtures," he said.

Last month, Ferwaba organised a preseason tournament for the second division league, Iwas won by the Kigali Titans after beating Orion in the final.

Teams for inaugural Div.2 league:

ITS Kigali, Kigali Titans, UR CAVM, Orion, The Hoops, UR CBE, Kicukiro Buckets, Spartans, Black Thunders, Flame, Inspired Generation, UR CE, Wibena, UR CST, Elites and Intare.