South Africa: E-Hailing Drivers Call End to 3-Day Strike

25 March 2022
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — E-hailing drivers from Bolt, Uber, DiDi, UberEats and Indriver have gone on a national 3-day strike to demand government action in regulating the e-hailing sector.

The group - Unity in Diversity - that represents the drivers, says there is ongoing communication with the departments to which they submitted their memoranda.

Drivers want a minimum rate of R13 per kilometre and R50 a trip, and for the e-hailing platform providers' commissions - 25% and higher - to be reduced. They are also calling on the e-hailing providers to take responsibility for damages and injuries incurred, during events such as hijackings and robberies, while on duty.

Drivers are asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to compel Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula to engage with them.

The drivers say they are now waiting for a full report from the government and cars would operate as normal after midnight on March 25, 2022.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X