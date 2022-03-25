Gambia: EU Ambassador Disputes Failure of Security Sector Reform

The EU Ambassador to The Gambia, Corrado Pampaloni, has disputed claims that the security sector reform programme is absolutely a failure.

The security sector reform was one of the main priorities of The Gambia, which the government has been working to achieve since 2017.

The top EU official expressed the belief that some progress has been registered in the area of the security sector reform, arguing that claims that nothing has been achieved are anecdotal accounts of reality.

"The security sector reform is not something that will be achieved fast just like that. It is a steady process," the diplomat told journalists on Friday.

In terms of security reform, he said he believes the country has achieved 6 out of 10.

He assured that his office will continue to support and partner with The Gambia in facilitating development. The Multi-Annual Indicative Programme was also unveiled, which has a fraction of its budget that would be dedicated towards supporting the security sector reform.