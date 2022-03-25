Gambia Participates in OIC Foreign Ministers Summit in Pakistan

The Chief Executive Officer of The Gambia OIC Secretariat, Mr.Yankuba Dibba is taking part in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad, Pakistan.

CEO Dibba is part of a high-level Gambian government delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Momodou Tangara. Other members of the delegation include the Minister of Justice, Hon. Dawda Jallow, the Gambia Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the OIC Mission, H.E. Omar G. Sallah, and other senior officials from the foreign affairs ministry and The Gambia OIC Secretariat.

The two-day summit officially commenced on Tuesday 22nd March 2022. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, His Excellency Imran Khan chaired the inaugural session. The theme of the high-level discussion is "Partnering for Unity, Justice, and Development" and addressed current global issues such as the plights of the Palestinian and Kashmiri people, the conflict in Ukraine, Islamophobia, COVID-19, among other pressing peace and security issues affecting the Muslim Ummah.

Several speakers including the Foreign Minister of Niger, Hon. Hassoumi Massoudou - the outgoing Chair of the OIC-CFM, addressed the session before handing over the Chair of the 48th session of the OIC-CFM to Pakistan represented by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his keynote address at the inaugural session highlighted Pakistan's role and contribution towards OIC and deliberated on the challenges faced by the Muslim world.

The Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Secretary-General OIC Hissein Brahim Taha, President of the Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, Chinese State Councilor, and Foreign Minister, Wangi Yi also addressed the session. The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres addressed the gathering via a video link.

More than 100 resolutions will be considered during the two-day session.

Following the opening session, The Gambia, represented by the Minister of Justice, Hon. Dawda Jallow chaired the Meeting of the Ad hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for the Human Rights Violations Against the Rohingya.