Gambia Embassy in Washington's MOU With Shepherd University to Bring Students On Scholarship

25 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Washington, D.C. 23 March, 2022: The Embassy of The Gambia to the United States of America and Shepherd University have signed a memorandum of understanding geared towards streamline admission process for Gambian undergraduate and graduate students and make them eligible for merit sc

The signed memorandum of understanding opens avenues for special waivers, conditional offers of scholarships and accommodation for any Gambian accepted under the framework.

This milestone was registered in 2019 when the late Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America, H.E. Dawda Docka Fadera and staff of the Embassy visited Shepherd University and held viable town hall meeting with faculty, teaching staff and a cross section of students from Shepherd University.

"Today is a great day for The Gambia and, I believe for Shepherd, too, as we sign this important instrument; the memorandum of understanding between the Embassy of The Gambia and Shepherd University, for a high-quality, relevant and affordable education," the late Ambassador said following the signing of the MOU. He added: "I believe this affords vast opportunities for both parties, especially The Gambia. This is very important for us, and I believe this will enable qualified and deserving members of our youth to get access to higher education at this great university."

You can make your application by connecting to: www.shepherd.edu

