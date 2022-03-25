Gambia: Sillah Blasts Majority Leader 'Over Poor Representation' in Kombo South

As National Assembly candidates crisscross their constituencies and canvassing votes from their electorates in the forthcoming National Assembly Election, Ebrima Sillah, the country's minister for Information and Communication Infrastructure on Wednesday joined the NPP Kombo South candidate rally at Sanyang village blasting the majority leader, Kebba K. Barrow, over what he described as 'poor representation' during the past five years.

Minister Sillah attended the NPP candidate's rally at Gunjur and Sanyang village respectively. The political rallies were attended by hundreds of party supporters of the two heavyweight communities in the Coastal area. The incumbent NAM, Kebba K. Barrow of UDP, Momodou Bojang of NPP plus independent candidates are all battling for the Kombo South seat.

"For the past five years, the people of Kombo South were not well represented at the National Assembly. The majority leader never at any time discussed issues affecting the constituency at the parliament. Besides, he didn't bring anything that is of benefit to inhabitants of the area," he posited, while urging the people of Sanyang to vote massively for the NPP candidate with a view to enabling them enjoy rapid socio-economic advancement.

The forthcoming parliamentary election, he added is 'very crucial'. "If we want President Barrow to achieve his developmental aspirations for the country, then we should massively vote for all the NPP candidates countrywide. This will go a long way in helping the president push his development agenda for the country. President Barrow has a good vision for Kombo South. In fact, the government secured a multi-million dollar project that will boost our fisheries sector and thus Kombo South will benefit from it."

Minister Sillah added: "The past five years has been very difficult for President Barrow and his government especially at the National Assembly. Barrow has a good vision for the country. However, some NAMs were not supporting him in to continue his development."

"Therefore, if you the people of Kombo South want President Barrow and his government to develop this country with tangible infrastructural development, you need to make sure that you vote for the NPP candidates."

Information Minister Sillah claimed that the NPP candidate has for the past years dug lots of boreholes, supported gardeners and also donated milling machines to some communities within his Sanyang Ward and the entire Kombo South.

"For the continuation of such enormous development, the NPP candidate needs to win the Kombo South seat."

For his part, Momodou Bojang, the NPP candidate of the area urged the people of Kombo South to redouble their unflinching effort to the NPP and also to vote for him in the forthcoming election.

"Kombo South has encountered lots of difficulty in the past years. In order to get rid of these difficulties, we need someone who will better represent us at the National Assembly. Someone who will work closely with the government and developmental partners in bringing solutions to the challenges we face as a constituency."

"I know some of the challenges inhabitants of the area are encountering. Therefore, I will work towards addressing them. I will also focus on boosting our environment, fisheries sector, supporting women gardeners and ensuring that they are involved in microfinance initiatives," he said, claiming that creating youth employment is also at center stage of his agenda.

"The NPP candidate is not fit to be a parliamentarian in Kombo South. There are lots of projects that I have brought to Kombo South. I have been supporting football tournaments since 2018 in Kombo. Part of my legislature role, I have also been pushing for some communities in the area to have access to electricity, clean and potable drinking water," Hon. Kebba K. Barrow said when he was contacted for comments.