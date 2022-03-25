Ghana: ... Full Capacity Stadium for Big Match

25 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana's request to admit 40,000 spectators for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off first leg match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium, today.

This comes after the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) request to play the game in full capacity stadium following the laid-down rules by CAF.

The GFA consequently advise all Ghanaians to obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

