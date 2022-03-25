Ghana: U/W Water Consumers Owe GWCL Gh¢2 Million

Wa — The Upper West Regional Chief Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Mrs Serena Kwakye-Mintah, has revealed that water consumers in the region owe the company over GH₵2 million on water supplied to them.

"I have observed that individuals in the region do not like paying water bills, making operations very difficult for management of the GWCL," she said.

She called on defaulting customers to endeavour to settle their debts, so that the company could run smoothly.

The Regional Chief Manager made this known at an event on Tuesday to commission a new office building at Sombo, a suburb of Wa.

She noted that the office was one of the measures the company was deploying to enhance payment of the bills by making sure that the company got closer to their clients.

The building, which cost the company GH₵70 million has been furnished with chairs, security room, rest rooms and computers to improve the quality of service to be delivered to customers in the region.

Mrs Kwakye-Mintah said customers were very important to the company and needed to be treated with care, hence the need to provide them with a place to interact with the company.

She said another measure was the creation of a mobile money payment system to enable customers make payment of bills from the comfort of their homes, via their mobile phones and appealed to customers to make use of the platform to ease the stress that hindered making payments.

She implored customers to pay their bills and clear all outstanding balance to avoid being disconnected.

The company, according to her, was committed to implementing policies that would improve customer service delivery and satisfaction in the region.

She used the opportunity to admonish residents to continue to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water, and strictly adhere to other safety protocol to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

In attendance were some regional commanders, departmental heads and representatives from the Wa Municipal Assembly as well as management and staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited.