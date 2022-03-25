Ghana/Nigeria: SWAG, Trasacco, GBA Wish Black Stars Well

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Trasacco Ghana Limited and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) have sent goodwill messages to the Black Stars ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in Kumasi,today.

In separate statements, they urged the team to make the nation proud by qualifying to the World Cup.

Mr Kwame Danso, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of Trasacco Valley said qualification to the showpiece would bring huge benefits to the country and urged the team to scale the hurdle to Qatar.

The GBA's statement signed by its President, Abraham Neequaye expressed optimism about the Black Stars ability to defeat the Super Eagles.

The SWAG statement was signed by Kwabena Yeboah, President and called for support from Ghanaians for the team in the fourth World Cup bid.