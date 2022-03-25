Ghana/Nigeria: Edmund Addo Ruled Out of Nigeria Clash

25 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff ties against Nigeria due to injury.

The Moldova based midfielder has been training with the team having reported to camp on Monday to prepare for the two crucial matches.

However, scans have revealed that he cannot take part in the two matches following a thigh injury.

"Edmund complained of pain in the right thigh so we decided to take a scan to know the real situation," Team Doctor Adam Baba told ghanafa.org.

"Unfortunately, the scan results revealed that he has a tear in the right thigh and would need two to three weeks to recover so I informed the Coach about it and the decision was that we should allow him to travel to Moldova for treatment," he added.

The player is expected to travel to Moldova on Thursday for treatment.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X