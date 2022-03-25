Ghana/Nigeria: Edmund Addo Ruled Out of Nigeria Clash

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff ties against Nigeria due to injury.

The Moldova based midfielder has been training with the team having reported to camp on Monday to prepare for the two crucial matches.

However, scans have revealed that he cannot take part in the two matches following a thigh injury.

"Edmund complained of pain in the right thigh so we decided to take a scan to know the real situation," Team Doctor Adam Baba told ghanafa.org.

"Unfortunately, the scan results revealed that he has a tear in the right thigh and would need two to three weeks to recover so I informed the Coach about it and the decision was that we should allow him to travel to Moldova for treatment," he added.

The player is expected to travel to Moldova on Thursday for treatment.