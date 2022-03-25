Tanzania: Tacaids Raise Concern Over HIV Infection Among Youths

THE Tanzania Aids Commission (TACAIDS) has raised concern over the increasing HIV infection among youths aged between 15 and 24 years in the country.

According to the Commission, despite the fact that HIV infection rate has dropped in the country, the challenge remains on youths.

TACAIDS Executive Director, Dr Leonard Maboko revealed the statistics here while opening a training on HIV/ AIDS, reproductive health and life skills and Covid-19 to primary and secondary school teachers in Chamwino District of Dodoma region.

"The biggest challenge is how to fight the new infection among youths. Currently, new infections have reached about 68,000 people a year, which is equivalent to 186 people a day," he hinted.

Dr Maboko expressed that the available statistics show a decrease in new infections compared to 2010, where new infections were more than 110,000 per year.

However, he tipped the highest rate of HIV infection was in young people, with 30 per cent of those infected with the virus being young people aged between 15 and 24.

"The most unfortunate thing about young people getting new HIV infections are the young women. In 100 young people who are infected with HIV in the country, probably 80 of them are young women," she said.

Dr Maboko said to work on the intervention on what should be done to reduce infections, they decided to come up with a 'TIMIZA NDOTO' project, targeting young people in and out of school.

He said that of late it has come to their attention that girls are engaging in sex at a very tender age, others from eight to nine years, an alarming situation where TACAIDS would be an ideal cadre to assist them.

Dr Maboko expressed that the 'Timiza Ndoto' project is funded by the Global Fund and involves 18 councils in the five regions of Dodoma, Singida, Morogoro, Geita, and Tanga.

Representative of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Gladness Kirei said children have been exposed by watching inappropriate things on the television.

"But who will help them not to imitate those things, we are the teachers so we believe that through this training you will do well," she said.

Training Coordinator from the Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) Beatus Mapunda said that the training manual of the training was prepared in collaboration with stakeholders, including the International Organisation for Education, Science, and Culture (UNESCO).