Tanzania: Ndalichako Urges Workers to Shun Corruption

MINISTER of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Labour, Employment, Youths and the Disabled), Professor Joyce Ndalichako, has urged all workers in the ministry to shun corruption in work places in order to increase public trust.

Equally, Prof Ndalichako reminded them to follow up on the government's efforts to empower youths at all levels, saying that experience shows that many young people in the country are increasingly becoming proactive to government support initiatives.

The minister was speaking at the opening of the first ever workers' council meeting of her ministry after President Samia Suluhu Hassan split the ministry from the former ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Employment, Youth and the Disabled).

"I therefore urge you to work in accordance with the government guidelines, be creative and open opportunities for youths development and employment" she said, adding that the target was to create eight million jobs.

The minister said she was impressed by how a cross-section of youths in Arusha had shown great enthusiasm in greenhouse agriculture. She also reiterated the government's commitment to empower youths.

Prof Ndalichako who was flanked by her deputy Patrobas Katambi tasked the Tanzania Union of Government & Health Employees (TUGHE) branch at the ministry to work with the management in ensuring conducive working environment and cooperation.

She equally called on the management to ensure there is a client service charter to help people know their duties, responsibilities and obligations. "Let the doors to dialogue remain open to foster cooperation and development" she added.

Speaking at a similar occasion, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Prof Jamal Katundu, promised to work on all the observations made by the minister.

He said, "I will today start working on the issue of client service charter and give feedback as soon as possible" he said, adding that the management will work closely with the council for the betterment of the government.

He also thanked the minister for the commitment to push for development at the ministry which has seen budget allocation to the ministry increase tremendously.

According to Prof Katundu, several improvements have taken place at the ministry since Prof Ndalichako was appointed by President Samia to lead the ministry.

He also promised that the management was ready to work closely with TUGHE and the council.

TUGHE branch chairperson at the ministry, Godfrey Chacha, also promised to oversee implementation of the minister's directives, adding that his group was ready to cooperate with the management to ensure that the ministry's targets were all met.