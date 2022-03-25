Tanzania: Govt Intensifies Fight Against Marine Pollution

THE government has formed a partnership with oil companies and stakeholders through Public Private Partnership (PPP) to combat and avert oil spilling in efforts towards preventing marine pollution.

The partnership was established over the weekend in the country capital Dodoma at a stakeholders' meeting on formulation of the Oil Spill Mutual Aid Group (OSMAG), organised by the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC).

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the regulators- Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) and Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA).

Speaking at the meeting, TASAC Manager for Navigation Security and Environment, Mr Selestine Mkenda, said the stakeholders met to discuss the progress on implementation of the National Oil Spill Response Contingency Plan which he said since it was effected in 2020, it appeared that the implementation had only been left to the government alone while oil companies were just fulfilling the requirements of the legislation.

"Although oil spilling in Tanzania is not that much compared to our neighboring Kenya, we saw the importance of joining hands with other stakeholders to prevent the problem in future. It is always good to be proactive than being reactive, and we are always advised to procure weapons during peace so that they can be used in wartime," he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Oil Spill Coordinator Marine Parks and Reserves Unit, Mr Clever Mwaikambo said the plan took a case study of Nigeria, Angola and the neighbouring Kenya, countries that have had an experience of oil spilling.

He said the plan considered all issues regarding environmental pollution by engaging the National Environmental Management Council (NEMC).