Tanzania: Govt Intensifies Fight Against Marine Pollution

25 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government has formed a partnership with oil companies and stakeholders through Public Private Partnership (PPP) to combat and avert oil spilling in efforts towards preventing marine pollution.

The partnership was established over the weekend in the country capital Dodoma at a stakeholders' meeting on formulation of the Oil Spill Mutual Aid Group (OSMAG), organised by the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC).

The meeting was also attended by representatives from the regulators- Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) and Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA).

Speaking at the meeting, TASAC Manager for Navigation Security and Environment, Mr Selestine Mkenda, said the stakeholders met to discuss the progress on implementation of the National Oil Spill Response Contingency Plan which he said since it was effected in 2020, it appeared that the implementation had only been left to the government alone while oil companies were just fulfilling the requirements of the legislation.

"Although oil spilling in Tanzania is not that much compared to our neighboring Kenya, we saw the importance of joining hands with other stakeholders to prevent the problem in future. It is always good to be proactive than being reactive, and we are always advised to procure weapons during peace so that they can be used in wartime," he said.

Speaking at the meeting, Oil Spill Coordinator Marine Parks and Reserves Unit, Mr Clever Mwaikambo said the plan took a case study of Nigeria, Angola and the neighbouring Kenya, countries that have had an experience of oil spilling.

He said the plan considered all issues regarding environmental pollution by engaging the National Environmental Management Council (NEMC).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X