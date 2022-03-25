Tanzania: Kagera Residents Hail Govt for Construction of Bukoba Bus Stand

25 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KAGERA residents have hailed the government for allocating 1bn/- for the construction of a modern bus stand in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Mariam Hassan (25), a petty trader at Kashai Ward explained that the implementation of the long-awaited project would speed development.

"We have been waiting for the project for quite a long time. Political differences delayed the project," she said.

Archard Kyonaboine (43), a teacher at Katoma secondary school commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for implementing people-oriented projects.

"The implementation of the Bukoba bus stand will speed development," he said.

Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango announced during his recent two-day tour in Kagera region that the government had allocated 1bn/- for Phase One of the implementation of the Bukoba bus stand project.

He strongly warned unfaithful public officials who tamper with funds set aside for development projects, warning that stern action would be taken including prosecuting them in court.

Equally, he directed regional commissioners, district commissioners, regional administrative secretaries and district executive directors to closely monitor the funds to ensure that they are utilised on intended projects.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has already made it very clear...she will have no tolerance on unfaithful public officials who tamper with the projects' funds.

Leaders at all levels should be keen and closely supervise the funds," he said.

Dr Mpango made the directives when he addressed a public meeting held at the Uhuru Stadium in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Dr Mpango, who was on a two-day tour of Kagera Region explained that the government recently allocated over 350bn/- for the health sector and a big amount for education sector and improvement of the infrastructure including the construction of the Busisi Bridge project that would link Geita, Mwanza and Kagera regions.

He appealed to residents in the Lake Zone regions of Mwanza, Mara, Geita, Simiyu, Kagera and Shinyanga to fully utilise the improved infrastructure, including the MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu steamer that is expected to be ready by September this year through making business with neighbouring countries.

