East Africa: Eat N' Go Opens New Store in Kenya, Eyes East Africa Expansion

Nairobi — Restaurant group Eat N' Go has launched a news store in Westlands, Nairobi firming up its presence in the country even as it eyes expansion to Uganda and other East African countries.

Launched in 2012, the group is the largest Domino's pizza and Cold Stone Creamer franchise in Africa with presence in Nigeria and Kenya.

Speaking during a ceremony to unveil the store in Westlands Square Group Managing Director and CEO, Patrick McMichael said that the recent expansion into East Africa represents a very exciting time in the growth of the company and strategic investment for the organization of the company's stakeholders.

"With the recent acquisition in Kenya, Eat N' Go has a strategic advantage in the African Market. As we expand to more markets, we will continue to bring with us our Pan African knowledge, combining this with the local teams' expertise to shape our business strategy, to bring the best of product and services to our customers,"

"We are looking to go regionally. Eat N' Go is a pan-African business and thus our next round of expansion is going to be around the East African community. We are looking to go to Uganda next,"

The Managing director noted that the restaurant plans to open new stores in Eldoret, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Nanyuki.

Managing Director Eat N' Go Kenya Ryan Pape also noted that the company is committed to investing in Kenya to drive the expansion, distribution, and growth of its business all the while focusing on addressing the local needs of customers while customizing menus to respond to customers' changing demands.

Further, McMichael assured the Kenyan consumers despite the fact that the product they sell is mainly made using wheat, they should not be worried about an increase in prices due to the current Russia-Ukraine tensions.

"As we grow, we will continue to provide jobs where we operate. We focus on promoting from within, by providing our existing employees the best training and development programs, to help them succeed in their roles, and fulfill their dreams." Ryan further added.