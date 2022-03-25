Rwanda: Uhiriwe 'Delighted' After Winning Gold at African Cycling Champs

Team Rwanda rider Renus Byiza Uhiriwe is in awe of his performance that earned him a gold medal in the ongoing 2022 African Continental Road cycling championship taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The National anthem was sung in Egypt on Thursday, March 24, after the 20-year-old won the Under 23 Individual Time Trial (ITT) title after covering 44.4km in 59'04", three minutes and 11 seconds ahead of silver winner Egyptian Ahmed Youssef while Algerian Cherki Salah Edoine finished third with three minutes and 40 seconds off the top two.

"We are happy and proud to represent our lovely Country. I dedicate this Gold medal to His Excellency Paul Kagame and all Rwandans who keep supporting me in my career. I will continue to fight for the Rwandan flag and anthem," the youngster, who rides for South Africa's Team Qhubeka, posted on his Twitter account after the victory.

Meanwhile, Uhiriwe's teammate Jean Bosco Nsengimana struck bronze medal on the same day after finishing third in the Men's Elite Individual Time Trial behind Eritrean Henok Muluebrehan and South African race winner Gustav Basson.

Uhiriwe and Nsengimana are part of a five-man roster representing Rwanda in the Men's Elite and U23 category at the ongoing championship alongside Eric Muhoza, Moise Mugisha and Samuel Mugisha.

Team returns to action today as Moise Mugisha, Samuel Mugisha and Jean Bosco Nsengimana race in a 21km Mixed Relay race while Diane Ingabire, Jacqueline Tuyishimire and Valentine Nzayisenga are also competing in the same race representing the women's elite team.