Kenya: President Kenyatta Urges Kenyans to Remain Peaceful During the Electioneering Period

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to maintain peace during the electioneering period, noting that the exercise come and go.

Speaking on Friday when he joined mourners at the funeral service of Mama Loise Njeri Mbugua at Karinde in Kiambu County, President Kenyatta said violence experienced in past elections shouldn't be allowed to re-occur.

Mama Loise Njeri Mbugua, who passed away last week aged 100 years, is the mother of State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua.

"Elections are coming, please let's maintain peace because elections will come and go, so let's ensure that even after elections we have a country," stated the Head of State.

President Kenyatta also called upon politicians to conduct clean campaigns and avoid making remarks that may be inflammatory.

He asked them to sell their policies and let Kenyans make informed decisions.

"We are a democratic country but that doesn't mean that you should insult or cause harm to others, sell your policies and let Kenyans decide," he stated.