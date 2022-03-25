Nigeria: Group Condemns Razing of Obiozor's House

25 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The IGBONINE Socio-Cultural Organisation has condemned the razing of the Awo-Omamma Imo State residence of Prof. George Obiozor President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In a release signed by the association Secretary General Dr. Dubas Agbasi, the organisation stated that it was a tragedy of immense dimension for such a fate to befall Prof. Obiozor after his many years of dedicated service to the Igbo nation and Nigeria as Director General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) Nigerian Ambassador to Isreal and the United States of America and currently serving as President General of the apex Igbo Organisation.

The association said that a few years ago, the Ukehe, Enugu State residence of Prof. Obiozor's predecessor, Chief Nnia

Nwodo, was similarly torched by miscreants and wondered if public service in Igboland should be abandoned by brilliant and intelligent minds in the society and left to who they described as "criminals never do wells and dregs of the society".

The organisation suggested that funds should be contributed or donated by Ndigbo all over the world to refurbish the burnt residence of Prof. Obiozor "an old man in his 80's, in order to assure him that his many years of labour for the Nigerian Nation were in not vain.

