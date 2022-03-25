Nigeria: Nile Varsity Appoints Shehu of Borno Chancellor, Dogo As VC

Abuja — Nile University of Nigeria has appointed the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Dr Abubakar Garbai, as Chancellor of the institution.

The Proprietor and Board of Trustees of the university, in a statement, explained that the move was to strengthen capacity and enhance academic excellence in the university.

In addition, the school stated that Prof. Dilli Dogo, the erstwhile Provost, College of Health Sciences, Nile University of Nigeria, has been selected as the new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

According to the institution, the school made the key changes and appointments within its governance structure, in line with the its strategic plan to reposition and realign itself to meet global standards.

Furthermore, it stated that this would help achieve the goals and objectives of "Honoris United Universities," the first and largest Pan-African private higher education network, which acquired Nile University in 2020.

"The board is pleased to announce the appointment of His Royal Highness, Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai EL-Kanemi CFR, the Shehu of Borno Emirate, as the Chancellor of the University.

"The appointment of His Royal Highness was in recognition of his renowned contributions to the educational and economic development of Nigeria, his laudable achievements, and outstanding landmarks, especially during his distinguished career as Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Finance, Works and Housing, and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

"Furthermore, His Royal Highness has been an exemplary and sacrificial father and friend to all irrespective of tribe or religion," the statement from the university added.

It explained that this was illustrated through his contributions and continuous interest in poverty alleviation, care for widows and orphans, youth development, and empowerment since his ascension to the over 1,200-year-old throne of the Borno empire.

As Chancellor of the University, the statement said the new appointee would be the honorary head of the university and represent the university occasionally in a ceremonial and ambassadorial capacity as well as take precedence before all other members of the university while presiding at meetings of convocation.

On the appointment of Dogo, the university announced that the new VC is a Fellow of the Medical College of Surgeons of Nigeria, and that of West Africa and was the former Chairman, Faculty of Surgery, National Post Graduate College of Nigeria.

Dogo, it stated, graduated with an MBBS degree with Distinction in Medicine and Physiology in 1984 and also served as Provost, College of Health Sciences, University of Maiduguri.

He is a Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, American College of Surgeons, and the International College of Surgeons.

Said to be an experienced university and medical administrator, Dogo is a member of the Governing Council, University of Maiduguri, and Honorary Special Advisor to the Executive Governor of Borno State.