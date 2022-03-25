Nigeria: FCT Community Protests Incessant Kidnappings

Abuja — Residents of Chukuku community in Kuje Local Government Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over unrestrained kidnappings and abductions in the community.

The residents barricaded the Kuje-Gwagwalada road yesterday morning during the protest.

The protest followed the raid yesterday on Chukuku community by armed kidnappers said to number over 20.

Two men and a woman were abducted by the kidnappers, who shot sporadically to scare the residents during the raid.

A resident estimated that more than 30 persons have been kidnapped in the area since January. He said one person was killed during a previous raid while farmers were also kidnapped from the field by some of the invaders.

On Tuesday a pastor of ECWA Church, Rev Yohanna Joshua and two sons of the former Secretary of Kuje Area Council Local Education Authority, Danladi Bulus- Felix and Victor-were abducted Gudoji community in Kuje.

The protesting residents were demanding the setting up of a military checkpoint along Chukuku road to Kwali, to ward off the kidnappers using the road as the entry point to commit notorious act.

They also pointedly accused government of failing to commission the already constructed Police station in Chukuku. They pointed accusing fingers at the Police patrol team of refusing to heed warnings from local vigilance group last night about an impending raid on the community.