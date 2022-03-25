Uganda, Burundi Pledge to Work Together to Improve Trade

The governments of Uganda and Burundi have pledged to work together to help increase the trade volumes between the two East African countries.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the third session of the Burundi- Uganda Joint Permanent Commission in Bujumbura, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba said whereas there is infrastructure to support trade, the volumes between the two countries is still down.

"While the political and diplomatic relations between Uganda and Burundi have been cordial, the products of peace are yet to be optimally harnessed to promote trade relations between the two countries as they remain low and actually the lowest in the East African region,"Mulimba said.

"Uganda and Burundi are land linked countries and this session is mandated to deliberate on infrastructure development projects that address our geographical location challenges aiming at making both countries land linked through appropriate road and railway networks that provide easy access to world markets."

The minister said there is need for both countries to work together to promote bilateral trade relations between themselves if the attainment of the socio economic transformation agenda by our two countries, and the improvement of the welfare of their citizens are to be achieved.

Unwavering support

Minister Mulimba said the Ugandan government is ready to offer unwavering commitment and readiness to continue working with Burundi to have these relations strengthened further for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

"In this regard therefore, Uganda is ready to work with Burundi to ensure that all that is required in terms of conducive policy environment is put in place bilateral trade levels between the two countries enhanced," he said.

"Uganda also reiterates its commitment to work with Burundi to explore all possibilities of ensuring that the physical and communication infrastructure is enhanced to boost the smooth flow of trade between the two countries."

He noted that it is imperative for both countries to work together to put in place policies and mechanisms to mitigate and prevent the spread of such epidemics and pandemic in future like Covid.

Mulimba noted that it is important to hold Joint Permanent Commissions on a regular basis which are critical in reviewing the status of implementation of agreed upon decisions and to explore new areas of cooperation.