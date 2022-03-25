Nigeria: Customs Warns Smugglers of Petroleum Products in Kano

25 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — The Kano/Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) has warned smugglers of petroleum products to desist from the illegal act, as anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

The newly appointed Comptroller for the Area Command, Muhammad Abubakar Umar, gave the warning while addressing journalists on the activities of the command in Kano yesterday.

The warning was coming on the heels of speculations that petroleum product is allegedly being smuggled out of the country from Kano State following the lingering petrol scarcity.

Umar said the command under his leadership would not rest on its oars until it stamps out smuggling in all its ramifications.

He said the command had from January 2022 to date collected N10.18 billion revenue which is higher than N7.6 billion collected last year.

Umar disclosed that within the same period under review, the command had seized contraband goods with N498.6 million Duty Paid Value (DPV).

The comptroller said items seized included bales of second hand clothes, foreign rice, spaghetti, foreign shoes, donkey skin among others

He said no fewer than four suspects were arrested in connection with the smuggling of donkey skin.

Umar said the command would continue to engage other sister security agencies and stakeholders on a regular basis with a view to checking the activities of smugglers in the Area Command.

