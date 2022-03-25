Nigeria: Aboderin Raises Concern Over the Present State of Nigeria

Moyosere of Yorubaland and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Guru Magazine, High Chief Abimbola Aboderin has raised concern over the deplorable socio-economic and political condition of Nigeria.

Aboderin, who said he is greatly saddened by the present situation of the nation, lamented that many are unable to afford three square meals as the situation of the country has become so agonising for many citizens.

He said however that the root cause of the problem in the country is not actually a result of failed leadership but that it has its root in the old age corruption which has been in the system for a long time.

The multiple award-winning philanthropist said this during a media parley on the topic, "Dissecting Critically the Current State our Nation Nigeria", recently in Lagos.

He said further that he was ready to present himself to rescue Nigeria from its present woes if given the chance to run as president in the forthcoming elections.

"I come out to say it boldly that if Nigerians globally are ready to contribute to my presidential aspirations I am ready to salvage Nigeria with my wealth of experience and international connections.

"I am ready to help salvage Nigeria, but I will only put myself foreword if Nigerians are ready to contribute towards my being their president and salvage them from the present unbearable state we have found ourselves", he said.

While advising Nigerians to shun money politics come 2023, the politician who claimed his love for the country was beyond financial gains, said, "All I have done for Nigeria because of my love for her cannot be overemphasised.

"If I have done it in the past for Nigeria, I can still do it again because I have God on my side and the connection globally to help Nigeria and to emancipate her from her present state."

The business tycoon per excellence, who also used the opportunity to unveil his latest book, titled, "Democracy and Untold story of June 12", prompted all and sundry that the book is not written to praise or castigate anyone but only aimed at producing the truth and full details of what transpired before, during and after the historical June 12 presidential election so that others can learn from the past mistakes and reunite as one great Nigeria.