Tanzania: Mapinduzi Cup Off to Flying Start Today

STAGE is set as seven teams will be in action today when Mapinduzi Cup hockey tournament kicks off at Annadil Burhani oval in Tanga. Organised by Tanzania Hockey Association (TAHA), the three-day tournament once again revives hockey showdown after the sport stayed out of limelight for a long period.

"Everything went well and the tournament that also serves as the national level club championship kicks off this Friday," said the association's secretary, Kaushik Doshi.

Adding, he said seven teams that have confirmed participation have been pooled into two groups A and B and they are all there to honour the event that marks the January 12th Zanzibar Revolution. He named teams in pool A as Moshi Khalsa, Arusha Twigas, Annadil Burhani and JMK Park teams.

Pool B has drawn together Black Mamba, Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and Tanga Stars. According to a fixture the Friday's opening game scheduled to start at 2:30pm will pit TPDF against Tanga Stars in the first match of Pool B. After the match, then the pool A teams will be in action and that will involve the defending champions, Moshi Khalsa and Arusha Twigas at 3:30pm before hosts Annadil Burhani playing JMK Park in the day's final encounter.

Groups stage matches will be concluded on Saturday before the start of semifinal and final matches on Sunday morning. Doshi thanked all the participating teams for brightly colouring the event and wished them best luck. He also extended gratitude to tournament's sponsors Reliance Insurance Co Limited and NAS Tyres Services Ltd.

The winners of the national level club Championship will represent the country in Africa Club Championship which will be held in Malawi in December, 2022.

The last edition of the tournament was played in 2020 in Dar es Salaam and Moshi Khalsa emerged the winners and Black Mamba finished the runners up. He added this tournament will also boost hockey in Tanga which missed the tournament for over 7 years.