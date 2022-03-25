Tanzania: Ministry Hails Ggm for Implementing Mining Act

THE Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Mr Adolph Ndunguru, yesterday praised Geita Gold Mining (GGM) for adhering to government laws and executing mining operations with great professionalism in its activities.

Speaking to GGM management after visiting the company for the first time in Geita Town, he said since President Samia Suluhu Hassan appointed him to the post, he heard a lot of positive comments on GGM.

"I recall GGM received various prizes in Dar es Salaam not long ago in acknowledgment of your performance as the best mining company for the year 2021. I felt it would be a good idea to visit this mine to see the good work you're doing," Mr Ndunguru said.

GGM Vice-President for Sustainability in Ghana and Tanzania, Simon Shayo, thanked Mr Ndunguru for taking time to visit them, adding that they will continue to pay government taxes and contributing to social investment programmes in the surrounding communities.

"We have had a number of challenges in our operations including depletion of ore mineable through open drilling in the Nyankanga pit. There was also delay in the issuance of mining permits for the Geita Hill underground and Nyamulilima open pit projects.

"However, we are thankful that we are now in a good stage as developments of both projects commenced in 2021 have tremendously improved.

GGM has also commenced reconnaissance work for greenfield prospecting licences located in Singida, Dodoma, Kishapu and Nzega," he pointed out.