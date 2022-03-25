Tanzania: Pros Boxing Fever Grips Morogoro

TANZANIA'S professional boxing pugilist Twaha Kassim alias "Twaha Kiduku" will be on the ring tomorrow against Congolese Alex Kabangu in their fight for Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Africa title at Tanzanite hall in Morogoro.

The middleweight bout expects to be thrilling and highly competitive as both boxers are high skilled. Kabangu arrived on Wednesday from Democratic Republic of Congo and had an opportunity to speak to the press during the face-off.

It was indeed an exciting face-off, seeing Kabangu brag bragging to be superior to his host while Kiduku said in a humble tone that they should expect an entertaining fight. He urged Tanzanians to come to the venue to witness a classy bout.

"I am healthy and well prepared; I thank God for that. I urge Tanzanians to come to the Tanzanite Hall and witness the fight; I will not let you down," Twaha said.

Twaha began his professional boxing career in 2013; he has fought 27 bouts and won 18 with eight of them by knockouts. He has lost eight and registered one draw. Kabangu had plenty to say, among them is how good he is and that he is the best in Africa.

"I am not just a boxer, but I am a fighter. I do boxing and kickboxing. I say I am the best middleweight boxer in Africa." He then added that the tomorrow's fight is similar to a training session and his goals are higher than the fight in Morogoro.

"I have more goals than this fight; this is like a warm-up." According to the boxing rec website, Kabangu began his career in 2017 and has fought eleven bouts. He has won five with two knockouts; he has lost three and drawn three.

The two boxers will meet today for weigh in exercise. According to Bakari Khatibu, the coordinator of the bout, all preparations are completed. He as well urged stakeholders to come out in large numbers to witness the eightround bout.

"We thank God the preparations are completed and Kabangu is in Morogoro, what we are waiting is the bout. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the sponsors for making sure the fight is successful. It is going to be epic; history will be written in Morogoro. I also remind boxing fans that the tickets are available; get one early, do not wait until the last minute," said Khatibu.

The fight is sponsored by Azam Tv, Global Tv, Champion, Bongo Boxing Safari, Creative Bee, Smartgin, Magadu Hotel, Roby one Pharmacy and SMH and Logistic Coach.