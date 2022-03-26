South Africa: Petrol Price Fix Coming to South Africans Soon, TBC

25 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Cutting government taxes and levies was the only way to ease an anticipated R2-plus per litre petrol price hike without endangering industry sustainability, MPs were told by various petroleum refining, retailing and wholesalers associations on Friday.

The words may have been different, but without fail the message was the same: knee-jerk responses amid a public outcry of rising petrol prices would undermine the sustainability of the domestic industry given the slim margins across the board.

DA MP Kevin Mileham's comment on the associations' "incredible self-interest" was supported by other MPs in a rare cross-party political agreement.

Friday's meeting of the parliamentary mineral resources and energy committee came as the government announced an overall review of the petrol price - with more pressing mitigation of rising petrol prices under way.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February has triggered rapidly rising global oil prices that have upped the pressure in South Africa where the petrol price, after a series of increases, breached R20 per litre.

In an unusual move, the 2022 Budget did not raise the fuel levies and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) tax - the carbon tax component of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X