Nigeria: Terrorism - U.S. Donates U.S.$2 Million Worth of Nuclear Detectors to Police

The United States government Friday donated five nuclear detector cans to the Nigeria police to assist the outfit in checking terrorism in the country.

The equipment, which were donated to the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the police, are also meant to strengthen their capacity to stabilise security in the country.

The equipment, worth over $2million, include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear EOD-CBRN.

The US government did the donations through its Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD).

The equipment included five MDS vans, three radioisotope identification devices, three-pack eye backpack radiation detectors, three survey metres, seven censor technology radiation pagers, including maintenance and parts kits.

Presenting the equipment to the commissioner of police, EOD-CBRN command, CP Zannah Shettima, the US Consulate Assistant Regional Security Officer, Jon

Dvorak said, "Nigeria remains one of the United States' key partners in combating the smuggling of illicit nuclear and radioactive material.

"Nigeria stands tall, not only in Africa but globally, in its commitment to preventing the trafficking and use of materials that pose a threat to health and safety."

In his remark, CP Shettima commended the gesture, adding that the training of 30 policemen on operators' training and an additional 10 on maintenance of the mobile detection devices was impactful.