Africa: Mali Made a False Start Which They Will Rectify in Tunisia

27 March 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

After losing 0-1 against Tunisia at their home ground of the Stade du 26 mars de Bamako in the qualifying play-off for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Mali are far from being eliminated, assured their players in separate media interviews.

"We are disappointed with the result but it's only the first leg," said captain Hamari Traoré, who was suspended for this first meeting.

"The players got their jerseys wet, we weren't able to take advantage of our highlights", admitted the Malian defender who firmly believes in his team's chances of reversing the trend.

"I'm going to take this opportunity to congratulate the public who came out en masse, it's just a false start and I hope the public will continue to support us," added the Eagles' right-back.

"We have the means and the will to do it, to succeed in this historic qualification", insisted Traoré.

Silent on Friday against Tunisia, striker Ibrahima Koné, who scored three goals at CAN TotalEnergies 2021, also keeps the faith of seeing his team qualify for the World Cup.

The new striker from Lorient (France) also wanted to congratulate the Malian public for having come en masse and "for these supporters, we will play the qualification" in Tunisia.

Le défenseur Kiki Kouyaté a abondé dans le même sens de la volonté de ses coéquipiers et de lui-même de rectifier ce faux pas de la manche aller.

"Nous devons continuer à y croire", a-t-il insisté.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X