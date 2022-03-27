Kenya: Most Kenyans Support Multiparty Elections, but Fewer Trust the Electoral Commission, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

press release

More than three-fourths of Kenyans support regular, open, and honest elections as the best way to choose leaders, the most recent Afrobarometer survey shows.

And most citizens favour the existence of many political parties to ensure that voters have real choices in electing their leaders.

But fewer than half express trust in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the body charged with managing the country's elections.

As Kenyans approach the August 2022 general elections, these perceptions are critical as they hold the key to the realization of a peaceful electoral process that has eluded the country for several electoral cycles.