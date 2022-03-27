Kenyans See Government Failing On Their Top Priorities - the Economy and Corruption, Afrobarometer Survey Shows

25 March 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

Kenyans see the economy and corruption as the most important problems facing the country, and most say the government is doing a poor job on both, the latest Afrobarometer survey findings show.

Management of the economy and corruption top the list of problems that Kenyans want the government to address, ahead of unemployment, health, and crime/security.

But most survey respondents give the government a failing grade on these priority issues.

As the country gears up for elections in August 2022, these findings suggest that the government's ability to address economic problems and corruption may be a key issue for voters.

