Nigeria: Victor Moses Trapped By Russia-Ukraine War, Premier League Move Blocked

Moses was hoping to join Burnley till the end of the season but the former Super Eagles star has been denied the chance to return to the EPL.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is having a toll on global sports and individuals like Roman Abramovic have been feeling the heat with sanctions imposed on them.

Caught in a similar quagmire is Nigeria's Victor Moses whose hope for a return to the Premier League for a short stint with relegation battlers, Burnley, has been dashed.

Already denied a chance of fighting for a silverware in the Europa League where his club Spartak Moscow was bundled out in the Round of 16, Moses wanted to explore the waiver given to players in Russia and Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month resulted in both the domestic leagues being suspended.

This development saw FIFA and UEFA jointly elect to allow players from teams in the two affected countries to join other European teams on short-term deals until the end of the season - even though the transfer window is shut.

However, reports in London revealed the Clarets' attempt to bring the former Chelsea star back to England from Russia hit the brick walls.

Moses, Burnley and Spartak Moscow were all open to the Premier League winner returning to play in England until the end of the season given the difficult predicament the 31-year-old presently finds himself.

But the Premier League club has been informed that they cannot sign Moses on a short-term deal.

The Premier League ruled they will not accept any requests for new transfers due to concerns over the sporting integrity of the competition.

Italy's Serie A and Germany's Bundesliga have also prevented transfers for similar reasons, though Spain's La Liga is allowing clubs to sign the players from the two leagues.

It means Moses will remain in limbo until the conflict in Eastern Europe is resolved