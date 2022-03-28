Nigerian Actress Toyin Tomato Causes Stir At Shoprite

27 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Toyin Tomato, who posted the video of the incident on her Instagram page, said in Yoruba that she was there to 'cause trouble'.

The Nigerian actress, Toyin Adegbola, popularly called Toyin Tomato, Saturday caused a stir at the Shoprite grocery store in Ibadan. She threatened to disrupt the operations of the store over allegations that her daughter was 'molested' at the mall for alleged shoplifting.

The video showed some staff of Shoprite appealing to the thespian to calm.

The controversy appeared to have been later resolved after Toyin Tomato said in the latter video that the matter had been resolved.

