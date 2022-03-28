Nigeria: We Will Continue to Build Nigeria of Our Dreams - Osinbajo

The vision and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to significantly improve the economy, enhance security, and fight against corruption would continue as the focus of the Federal Government under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) so as to create more jobs for Nigerians, increase access to healthcare, and build a united, strong nation, among others.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, stated this on Saturday night at the just-concluded APC national convention, which held at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

He spoke ahead of the President himself and joined him early this afternoon to witness the swearing-in of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party.

In his speech, the President urged the party to consider the nation and the people's interest first in choosing leaders.

In the Vice President's remarks in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, he affirmed that, "we will actualise the pledge of universal health coverage for all. We will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams. We will continue in the task of building a strong, united, fair and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work and prosper."

Prof. Osinbajo further said creating more jobs and taking millions of Nigerians out of poverty must remain priority for government.

"We must focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"We will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter. And by the grace of God, this party, our party, the All Progressives Congress, will, in the coming decades, lead Nigeria and its great peoples to its manifest destiny.

"Our eyes must remain fixed on three things: one - jobs; two - jobs and three- jobs," the VP noted

He urged leaders of the party to, in the coming months and years, "remain resolute, committed and focused on the vision of Mr. President to deliver on the economy, security for all and the fight against corruption."

According to the VP, despite the challenges, including insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic that affected global economies, the Buhari Administration, in the past eight years, has made great strides in ensuring national development.

But he observed that "the years of building are always difficult, and sometimes, painful. The building of a great edifice requires deep roots into the ground and a foundation as deep sometimes into the ground as the grand edifice that it will support.

"We cannot deny the difficulties we, as a party, and the government, and indeed, our people, have been through," but the VP asserted that the Federal Government and the people will continue to build "the Nigeria of our dreams."

"We have had to tackle terrorist activities, insurgency and security challenges in parts of the country. But our people have remained steadfast, resilient and determined to see the Nigeria of our dreams. And our government has also remained steadfast, determined, committed and focused.

Prof. Osinbajo also noted the achievements of the Administration in the areas of infrastructure and social investments, as well as the contributions of the private sector to national development.

"Eight years on, the government of our party and the Nigerian people has embarked on the largest investments in infrastructure in our history; investments in rail, roads, in power and broadband connectivity. We have birthed an irreversible agricultural revolution, investing more in agriculture than any previous government in the history of our nation. We have established the largest social investment programmes in Sub-Saharan Africa, feeding 9.5 million children daily in our home-grown school feeding programme, over 4 million beneficiaries of our Government Empowerment and Enterprise Programme (GEEP) - the MarketMoni, TraderMoni, FarmerMoni.

"Our private sector has, despite constraints, continued to do wonders. Only a few days ago, Mr. President commissioned the largest fertilizer plant in Africa and one of the largestt fertilizer plants in the world. And in a few months, the largest single line refinery in the world will become operational under this government and in this nation.

"Since 2015, in the tech sector, our young men and women have established world class companies. Today Nigeria can boast of 6 unicorns - tech companies valued at over 1 billion dollars each."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While congratulating all the members of the party, the Vice President specially commended the founding fathers of the APC for their vision and foresight, noting that the APC was forged from different people and ideas, and from the position of an opposition.

The VP specifically mentioned President Muhammadu Buhari, whose vision and direction he noted "brought about that merger that became known as the APC."

He also noted, among others, the former governor of Osun State and first interim Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; national leader and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; former governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamakko; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; a former Governor of Abia State and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha.

"These men, amongst others, sat together to craft what is known today as the All Progressives Congress, Africa's largest political party and will be Africa's most successful political party," he added.

The convention also saw the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the new national chairman of the APC, among other National and Zonal leaders of the party.