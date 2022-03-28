Nigeria: Customs Boss Not Sick, On Leave - Official

A media report had claimed that the Comptroller General slumped on Wednesday while praying and that he had been flown abroad in a customs jet for medical attention.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has denied a media report that its Comptroller General, Hameed Ali, slumped on Wednesday and was flown abroad for medical treatment.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, signed by the Deputy Comptroller, Timi Bomodi, NCS Public Relations Officer.

He said the report was false, as Mr Ali was hale and hearty and that he was on leave.

"The attention of the NCS has been drawn to an online report stating that the Comptroller General of Customs has slumped and was consequently flown abroad for medical treatment.

"To put the records straight, Ali is hale and hearty and not ill as reported by the unnamed online media outlet.

"The CG, who throughout his tenure, has sacrificed his time and energy to drive the reforms agenda of this administration has earned remarkable successes in restructuring and raising unprecedented revenues for the service.

"We know that some persons are trying to take advantage of his absence resulting from a well earned official leave to stir unnecessary controversy in the polity.

"This will not distract NCS management from carrying out its brief as it seeks to rebuild a world-class institution worthy of the prayers and support of all Nigerians, " he said.

Mr Bomodi reassured all stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians that all was well with the Comptroller General, warning that any falsehood would attract legal consequences.

(NAN)