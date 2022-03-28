Rwanda: Race for Amavubi Job - Top Four Coaches in the Fray

Following the Rwandan football federation (Ferwafa)'s decision not to renew the contract of Vincent Mashami due to a poor run of results, the search for a new coach for the Amavubi is underway.

So far, ten key names have emerged as part of the coaches seeking to take up the Amavubi job and among them is Alain Giresse who is well known on the African continent having coached the national teams of Mali, Senegal, Tunisia and Gabon.

However, he recently took up the Kosovo national team job and even beat Burkina Faso 5-0 on Friday night in his first game. With Giresse now out of the equation, Times Sport profiles the best four coaches drawn from the list that was released by Ferwafa last week.

Sebastien Migne (France)

Just like his predecessors on the African continent, the 49-year-old gaffer is gradually building his expertise having already coached DRCongo, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea as well as South African club Marumo Gallants.

Under his tutelage in 2018, Kenya was nominated for the CAF men's national team of the year and he also qualified the country to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Strangely, as senior head coach, Migne has never completed the duration of his previous contracts. He left DRCongo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea after just one year and his last job in the South African league, he was dismissed after one year for poor performance and also verbally abusing Marumo Gallants technical director Choeu Harris

Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria)

If FERWAFA wants to go with an African coach or a legend well versed in the African game, Sunday Oliseh should be the obvious choice.

The former Super Eagles skipper played to the highest level in Europe with clubs including Ajax, Dortmund as well as Juventus and was a main stay in the national team winning the 1994 AFCON, 1996 Summer Olympics and also playing in two world cups (1994 and 1998).

Oliseh started his coaching career at Belgian third division club Verviers during the 2014-2015 season and a year later, he took the Nigeria senior national team job where he made an impressive start by winning twelve out of his first 14 games.

He qualified Nigeria to the 2016 CHAN in Rwanda and also guided them to the top of their group in the 2018 world cup qualifiers before he later resigned because of violations by the Nigerian FA on part of his contract.

Oliseh joined Fortuna Sittard in Belgium as head coach but was fired on February 14, 2018.

Hossam Mohamed El Badry (Egypt)

Although he is yet to coach any national team, Badry has a very rich CV having won the CAF Champions League, Super Cup and three domestic titles all with Al Ahly in Egypt.

He also lifted the Sudanese premier league trophy with Al Merreikh during the 2011 season.

Badry is a disciplined and tactically efficient coach who is rated highly in Egypt and a North Africa as a whole.

Stephane Constantine (England)

The 59-year-old coach has spent over two decades in the dugout as he has coached India, Nepal as well as a host of clubs in Cyprus including Nea Salamis and Pafos.

On the African continent, he coached Malawi from 2007-2008, Sudan from 2009 to 2010 then Rwanda in 2014. He guided the country to its highest ever FIFA world ranking which was 68.