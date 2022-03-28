Rwanda: We Are Not Safe From Relegation Yet, Rutsiro Coach Says

Rutsiro FC coach Justin Bisengimana has warned his players that the club is not safe from relegation yet as they sit in 13th place with 21 points in the 16 team league.

The Rutsiro-based side have 21 points, one point ahead of Etincelles, two ahead of Etoile de l'Est, and five ahead of the bottom side Gicumbi, who occupy the two relegation slots, after 23 matches played so far.

Bisengimana is confident about his team's prospects to escape relegation from the Rwanda premier league but cautioned his players not to relax when the league returns after the international break.

"We are in a delicate position right now. We need to keep the momentum, and win at least our next three games to secure our spot in the top flight league next season," Bisengimana said.

When the league returns on April, 15, Rutsiro faces fellow strugglers Etoile and victory would see them boost their survival quest.

"We had a tough start this season, but we are recovering well. I think a point against big teams and victories over small teams will be enough to save us from relegation," he added.