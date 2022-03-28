Rwanda: Basketball - Ndizeye Powers Patriots Past Reg

Patriots' small forward Dieudonné Ndizeye on Saturday, March 26, contributed a game high 17 points as his side overcame in-form Rwanda Energy Group (REG) with a 70-63 victory in their first league meeting this season at Kigali Arena.

Reigning champions REG looked the better side in the first half and went into the half time break leading with 42-30.

However, Patriots, in the first half struggled to cope with REG's threat bounced back in the second half and put up an impressive performance that saw them come from 12 points behind to win the derby.

Ben Oluoch's side dominated the third quarter with win 21-10 and last quarter 19-11.

Besides Ndizeye's great performance, Bush Wamukota also made a similar contribution, netting 17 points respectively.

Aristide Mugabe, Ntore Habimana, and Ndizeye were also among of players who helping Patriots to win this game.

"This is a very good step forward, winning this game against REG is always a massive boost," said 'Ben' Oluoch's head coach Patriots basketball team

Saturday

Patriots 70-63 REG